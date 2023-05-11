Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 245.3% from the April 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS WSTRF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $37.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium
