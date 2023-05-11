Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 245.3% from the April 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS WSTRF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $37.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

