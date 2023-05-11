WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Down 99.7% in April

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WH Group Price Performance

WH Group stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. WH Group has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

