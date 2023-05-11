WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Down 99.7% in April

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WH Group Price Performance
WH Group stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. WH Group has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.84.
WH Group Company Profile
