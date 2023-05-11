Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,781,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,467,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $133.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $188.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.10%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

