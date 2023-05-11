White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

White Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WHGOF opened at $0.31 on Thursday. White Gold has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of White Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

