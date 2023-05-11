William Bendush Sells 4,001 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,539.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $34.24 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

