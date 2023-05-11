Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wilmar International Stock Up 2.4 %

Wilmar International stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Wilmar International has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $32.42.

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.7719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 3.74%.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

