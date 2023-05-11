Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Winland Trading Down 0.5 %

WELX stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Get Winland alerts:

Winland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.