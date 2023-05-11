Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Winland Trading Down 0.5 %
WELX stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.
Winland Company Profile
