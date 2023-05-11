Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the April 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winpak Stock Performance

Shares of WIPKF opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Winpak has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

