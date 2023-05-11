Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wishpond Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WPNDF opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51. Wishpond Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$0.81.

About Wishpond Technologies

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of technological digital marketing solutions for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.

