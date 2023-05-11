Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Down 84.2% in April

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the April 15th total of 388,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 612.0 days.

Woolworths Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. Woolworths Group has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

