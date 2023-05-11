Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Worldline Stock Down 1.0 %

WRDLY stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. Worldline has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Worldline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Worldline

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

