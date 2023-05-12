2,400 Shares in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Bought by Cutler Group LLC CA

Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth $144,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:TGS opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 19.37%. Equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

