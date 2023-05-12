3,000 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.