3,800 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Medifast by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MED opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.51. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $956.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

