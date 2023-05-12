3,800 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Medifast by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medifast Trading Up 0.9 %
MED opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.51. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $956.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.24.
Medifast Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medifast (MED)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.