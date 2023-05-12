AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) by 1,237.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AcuityAds were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AcuityAds by 6,504.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,759,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 947.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 4th quarter worth about $20,900,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AcuityAds from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

AcuityAds Trading Up 7.2 %

ATY opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.26.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. AcuityAds had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

