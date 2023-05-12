AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 426,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,955,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,320,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 986,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after acquiring an additional 914,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $138,020.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,608 shares of company stock worth $3,592,766. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

