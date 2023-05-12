AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 535,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,284,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 388,754 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,320,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 986,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 914,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.26%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,766. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

