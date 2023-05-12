Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AAGet Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alcoa in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.69. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -8.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

