All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 896 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $173.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

