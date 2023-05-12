Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 19,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.