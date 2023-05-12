Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

AMZN opened at $112.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

