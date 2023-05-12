Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.10, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

