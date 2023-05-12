Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 89,689 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 580,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,792,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 15,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 267.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

