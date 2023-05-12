Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

