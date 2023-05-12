Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $5,722,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 19,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.10, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.