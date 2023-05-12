Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.10, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

