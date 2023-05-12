American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $381,000.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.88 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.