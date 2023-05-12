American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLV. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 59,086 shares during the period.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS FLV opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $226.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.72.

About American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

