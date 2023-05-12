Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Apple by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,244,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $811,394,000 after buying an additional 233,020 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 14,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 110,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.65. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

