Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $173.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

