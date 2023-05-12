Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 20.3% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average of $149.65. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

