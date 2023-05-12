Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,056 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 14,693.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983,608 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

