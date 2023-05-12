Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.75 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

