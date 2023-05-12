Arrow Financial Corp Sells 3,789 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average is $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

