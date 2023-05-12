Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after purchasing an additional 416,605 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after acquiring an additional 300,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after acquiring an additional 266,711 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,963,000 after acquiring an additional 141,783 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,828,000 after acquiring an additional 137,703 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $216.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.89 and a 200 day moving average of $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $218.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,150 shares of company stock valued at $25,185,179. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

