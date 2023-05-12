AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after buying an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 17.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,948,000 after buying an additional 124,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AutoNation by 162.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,892 shares of company stock valued at $44,387,872. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation Trading Down 0.4 %

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $132.61 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

