Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $163.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.76 and a 200 day moving average of $197.93. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $251.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

