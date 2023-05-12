Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $465.74 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,544,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,061 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $465,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $5,722,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.10, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $96.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

