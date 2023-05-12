Barclays Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $47.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $4,611,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 110.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 395,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 13.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

