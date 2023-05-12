BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,131 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 11.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,385,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,300 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,247,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,904 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,363,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BELLUS Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,372,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,901 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,128,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,158,000 after purchasing an additional 648,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $14.49 on Friday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

