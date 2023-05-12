Benchmark Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $144.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.96.

Shares of EA stock opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

