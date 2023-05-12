Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Raised to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of BSY opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,007 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,060. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $10,903,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,690.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

