Bfsg LLC Has $13.42 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

