Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after buying an additional 450,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,931,000 after buying an additional 361,359 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after buying an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $11,289,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.