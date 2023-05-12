British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.7 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.