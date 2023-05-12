BTIG Research Raises Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $90.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXAS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at $78,027,175.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.