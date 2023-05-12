Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after buying an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bunge by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,697,000 after buying an additional 153,169 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BG. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

Bunge Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BG opened at $89.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.