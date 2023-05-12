Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 183,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $87.42 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $128.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

