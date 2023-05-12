Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Up 730.4% in April

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 730.4% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Europe, Latin America. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

