Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CATY opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

